LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's governor on Thursday vetoed a bill that sought to allocate the state's electors to the winner of the national popular vote.
Assembly Bill 186 would have added the state to the Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote, according to a release from Gov. Steve Sisolak's office.
The agreement would have ensured Nevada's electors would have been allocated to the national popular-vote winner in the next presidential election.
Other states that have enacted the agreement are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.
The agreement will go into effect only if the cumulative total of the states' electoral votes surpasses 270, the number necessary for a majority. Nevada has six electoral votes.
“Over the past several weeks, my office has heard from thousands of Nevadans across the state urging me to weigh the state’s role in our national elections," Sisolak said in a statement. "After thoughtful deliberation, I have decided to veto Assembly Bill 186. Once effective, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose. I recognize that many of my fellow Nevadans may disagree on this point and I appreciate the legislature’s thoughtful consideration of this important issue. As Nevada’s governor, I am obligated to make such decisions according to my own conscience. In cases like this, where Nevada’s interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada.”
