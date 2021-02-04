HENDERSON, NV - The Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros is back on the ice getting his team ready for their season-opener on Saturday, January 6th against Ontario. The Silver Knights won their first preseason game against San Jose 7-3 but their second game against the Barracudas was cancelled between the second and third period due to a San Jose player testing positive for COVID-19.
After just five periods of preseason hockey, the Silver Knights are excited to open up their inaugural season in Las Vegas on Saturday at the Orleans Arena. Puck drop against the Ontario Reign is at 7:00 pm.
