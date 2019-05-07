HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities say shots have been fired at a school in suburban Denver.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it believes two people have been injured in the shooting at the school but says it's still gathering information.
It described the situation as "unstable" and asked the public to avoid the area.
