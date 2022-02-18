LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sexual health clinic launched at All Saints Episcopal Church hopes to break barriers and overcome stigmas with a crucial message: "All are welcome for healthcare."
The All Saints Sexual Health Clinic is run by the Southern Nevada Health District. The issue tackles what health officials describe as concerning: the Las Vegas valley has some of the highest rates of sexually-transmitted diseases in the country, and many residents have a lack of access to healthcare.
"The church is really supportive of all sorts of different ministries now and outreaches. It's reaching out and doing things that are necessary in the community," Deacon Karl Gustafson said.
Stigmas hinder people from seeking healthcare treatments.
"Stigma is still a number one reason why people don't even get tested. The message that we want to let people know is, come here get tested, you are not going to get judged... we want people to feel welcome," said Lourdes Yapjoco, the clinic manager.
The clinic offers support for people and their partners. Couples can seek testing, medication, education and condoms.
The All Saints Sexual Health Clinic is open Monday to Wednesday at 4201 West Washington Avenue.
For information on SNHD's clinics, click here: SNHD Sexual Health Clinics
