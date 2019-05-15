EVENTS
- Spring/Summer 2019: City of Las Vegas Parks and Rec camps
- Ongoing: Upcoming blood drives with the Red Cross
- Ongoing: Wag Your Tail Wednesdays at Las Vegas Ballpark
SEEN ON FOX5 NEWS
- Las Vegas Circus Center
- Fundraiser for Palo Verde Lacrosse Club
- How to livestream EDC
- Maya Cinemas Education Fund
- Runnin' Rebel Caravan
- Responding to Anti-Semitic and Hate-Motivated Violence
- Operation Blue Shield
- Hope for Prisoners
- Amazon Jobs for North Las Vegas
- 2020 Census jobs
- Vegas Weddings on Facebook
- CCSD Superintendent Jara Facebook Live Town Hall
- GoFundMe for Homer the pig
- Check to see if your flight is operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
- Aviators single-game tickets on sale for 2019 season
GENERAL RESOURCES
- Clark County Regional Flood Control District
- National Flood Insurance Program
- NDOT Project Neon
- Registration for swim lessons in Clark County
- Splash Pad Locations for Summer 2019
- VegasWish, a local non-profit
- Clark County - Report a code violation
- FAA drone rules
- Department of Public Safety drone info
- Get Healthy Clark County campaign
- ATF's bump stock information
- Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada
- Trac-B Needle Exchange
- Smith Center Sensory-Friendly Programming
- GlowZone Adult Night Tickets
- Vegas Golden Knights Library Card
- Jobs with Dept. of Public Safety
- Join Henderson Police Department
- Vitalant Blood Donation
- Las Vegas Aces LACEUP
- File for Nevada Unemployment Insurance
- The Big Search
- Get a Smoke Alarm
- Resources for homeless veterans
- LVMPD - Protect the City
- Clark County Museum
- Vegas Strong Resiliency Center
- The Rape Crisis Center
- Nevada Virtual Academy
- Wounded Warrior Project
- CCSD's Protect Our Kids
- SAFEKEY program
- American Red Cross Blood Services Missing Blood Types
