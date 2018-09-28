BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- With cooler temperatures incoming, Lake Mead National Recreational Area announced changes to its trails and campgrounds.
The Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon/Arizona Hot Springs trails were scheduled to be reopen on Oct. 1, according to a statement from the National Park Service. These trails are closed during the summer months for public and employee safety.
A new parking area has been constructed at Goldstrike Canyon, near the Interstate-11 exit for Hoover Dam, NPS said. This allows vehicles to enter and exit the trailhead easier.
NPS advised hikers and visitors to be mindful of changing weather conditions. Temperatures in the canyons can be 10-20 degrees warmer and are located in wash areas. which may flood during heavy rains.
Fire restrictions have been lifted within the Lake Mead Recreational Area, NPS said. As of Sept. 12, fires are permitted in Lake Mead's backcountry, but visitors must still follow the park's regulations:
- Fire size must be less than three feet in diameter.
- Fires must be at least 10 feet from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation.
- Chemically treated wood, painted wood, wood with nails or staples must not be used.
- Fires must be above ground and attended at all times. Pit fires are not allowed.
- Fires must be completely extinguished with water, doused and stirred. Fires should not be covered with sand; as it will insulate the heat and create an unseen danger for wildlife and visitors.
- Rock rings must be deconstructed and refuse must be removed from beach after visit
- Debris burning is not permitted.
- When shoreline camping, all charcoal ashes must be packed out and disposed of in park trash receptacles after ensuring that they are completely extinguished.
Boating in Black Canyon
