LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Santa is taking his annual dive this year in the tank at the Shark Reef Aquariam.
Santa can be seen making his list and checking it twice while underwater in the aquarium's shipwreck exhibit, filled with sharks, sea turtles and numerous species of exotic fish.
“Diving Santa” will appear at miscellaneous times from Dec. 21 to 24. Photos opportunities for guests will be available Dec. 19 to 24.
Families with children 12 and younger will receive a complimentary photo per admission purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.