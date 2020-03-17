LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced it will temporarily close to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
According to a news release, the Sand Dollar Lounge will close effective immediately for one week. Owners will asses the situation after a week and make a determination about continuing the closure.
“Although our business has been relatively unaffected by the outbreak so far, we have decided this is the most responsible action to take,” said co-owner Nathan Jamison.
Sand Dollar said that on its last night of business, they raised about $5,000 in revenue, which was donated entirely to employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.