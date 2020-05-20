LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday that COVID-19 testing would be available at Sam's Town starting next week.
Testing will take place Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking garage of the Sam's Town Hotel, located off the property entrance on Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road. Testing is free for anyone, officials said.
Drive-thru and walk-up clients will be accepted, officials said, and no appointment is necessary. The site will accommodate 500 tests daily on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Clark County is working with multiple community partners to make COVID-19 testing readily available in a variety of locations to all our residents,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said in a statement. “The key to keeping people safe as we reopen our economy is to be able to accurately identify positive cases and encourage people to self-isolate to limit the spread of the virus while it continues to be a threat to public health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.