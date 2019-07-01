Nye Co. Sheriff: 11-year-old girl arrested for threats to Rosemary Clark Middle School

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A case of road rage led to a shooting Sunday night in Pahrump.

The shooting was reported at State Route 372 and Linda Street, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

One man was shot after an apparent road-rage incident, police said. He was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

More details were expected to be released later Monday.

