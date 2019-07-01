LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A case of road rage led to a shooting Sunday night in Pahrump.
The shooting was reported at State Route 372 and Linda Street, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
One man was shot after an apparent road-rage incident, police said. He was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
More details were expected to be released later Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.