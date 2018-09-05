LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man with a documented record of gang affiliation is accused of shooting and killing a man in central Las Vegas.
Willie Charles Williams, 33, is currently facing two charges including open murder and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, according to Clark County Detention Center records.
Williams is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Charles Allen Flowers Jr. on Aug. 21 in the 800 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near H Street.
According to a police report, Williams, also known as 'Kill Mak,' is a member of the Gerson Park kingsmen gang.
A confidential witness told police he saw Williams approach Flowers in the rear of an apartment complex building.
Then moments later, the witness heard three or four gunshots and saw Flowers lying face down on the ground.
Williams ran away from the scene and jumped over a wall.
A second confidential witness was playing basketball with friends at nearby Doolittle Park when Williams ran towards them and asked for a ride.
When no one offered to help him, he ran through the park towards Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police arrived at the scene and took statements from witnesses who identified Williams as the prime suspect, a report said.
The two confidential witnesses later identified Williams through a photo lineup.
Officers also observed Williams in surveillance video from the night of the shooting.
Based on the evidence, police arrested Williams in connection to Flowers' death.
