LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is facing murder, burglary, and concealing evidence charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery that turned fatal in North Las Vegas.
A black Ford pick-up pulled into the emergency entrance at Spring Valley Hospital on South Rainbow Boulevard, where a passenger, injured from a gunshot wound, was taken into medical care. The wounded passenger was later pronounced dead on the scene.
On December 17, Las Vegas Metro Police Department investigators arrested and held without bail, Shirley Besse, who allegedly drove, as an accomplice, the vehicle containing three men charged with entering a residential development and shooting the homicide victim.
Court trials and convictions to this case are still pending.
