LAS VEGAS - The 2020 Raiderettes auditions will be held virtually for the preliminary and semi-final rounds. Registration for this year's auditions end Thursday, April 30th.
Video choreography submission is due by 5:00 p.m. PST on Monday, May 4, 2020. Final auditions will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday June 6th.
This year's Raiderettes will be apart of a historic team as they embark on a new chapter with the Las Vegas Raiders.
More information on Raiderettes auditions can be found at: https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/
