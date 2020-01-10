LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This season, the NFL is teaming up with the American Red Cross to offer blood donors the chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl.
The Red Cross is experiencing a critical need for donations, so they've partnered with NFL to say thank you to donors.
From now through Jan. 19, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.
Book an appointment here: (LINK)
Super Bowl Package includes:
- 2 tickets to Super Bowl LIV
- entry to the official NFL Tailgate
- tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center
- round-trip airfare to Miami
- 3-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3)
- $500 gift card for expenses
Find a drive near you: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
