LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- History has been made at Liberty High School.
For the first time in seven years, Liberty football beat Bishop Gorman and went on to win their first 4A State Championship.
The Raiders caught notice of Liberty's success and named their head coach, Rich Muraco, as the 2019 Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year.
Muraco has been very active with the Raiders in the community, planning football camps, clinics and giving back to the youth programs.
Like many football programs in the valley, Muraco said he was very excited to see the Raiders give back to our local football teams.
