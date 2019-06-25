LAS VEGAS - People who live in downtown Las Vegas are at odds about what the impact of two new housing developments will be.
Aspen Heights is scheduled to be completed in 2020, Auric at Symphony Park is expected to open in March of 2021 and a new MLS stadium which will include housing units could also be coming to downtown.
Leo Reguero has lived in the area for almost 20 years and has witnessed the changes over the decades, and supports the new luxury housing developments.
"I think the high rises for the smith Center area is just going to bring the quality and the kind of people that are going to be invested in the community," Regeuro said
Newer downtown residents like Melisa Lee are not as optimistic and fear gentrification will ultimately lead to rent increases.
"I think it's going to drive prices up and it's going to push local, working class people out of their neighborhood and into somewhere farther," said Lee
City leaders voted unanimously to approve the new housing developments and say rent prices typically increase annually regardless of the new developments.
"Pricing for affordable housing is not a Las Vegas issue, it's not a Nevada issue, it's a national issue. it's something we are all striding for everyday to try to find ways to develop areas that need to be developed but also find ways to make it affordable for citizens as well," said Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear.
"If you walk down the street, most of the rent in these little cottages are around $900 to $1000 dollars a month," said Reguero
The average cost to rent in the Aspen Heights development is about $1,650 dollars a month.
"That’s what gentrification is. Even with the Raiders coming, it’s going to drive prices up,” said Lee.
