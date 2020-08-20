LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley nonprofit is making the start to the school year a little less stressful for some families. Project 150 specializes in providing, food, resources and clothing to homeless and disadvantaged teens. It’s hosting a back to school shopping event on August 20th and 21st.
Teens should sign up online for a time slot. They’ll need a student ID or class schedule to show they are enrolled in school. During the appointment students will be able to shop for whatever they need.
Project 150’s Betty Closet features shirts, shoes, pants, jeans, ties, purses jewelry and more for teens. It also carries backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products.
“We have some students that are within a family that are displaced or disadvantaged and they’re having trouble to make ends meet,” said Veronica Marquez, Director of Donor Relations for Project 150. “Just being in front of your peers, in front of their teachers we still want them to feel good and look good.”
Teens whose family is in need of food assistance are also encouraged to check out Project 150’s upcoming food drives, which will be happening every other week at designated locations beginning August 31st.
