New York Life Investments Releases ESG Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today released its first ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This comprehensive report highlights the activities and accomplishments of the firm and its affiliated boutiques, demonstrates how ESG is being integrated within investment processes and defines New York Life Investments' commitment to people, climate and responsible investing.

The report is centered around the concept of "progress, together" and is aligned with three fundamental beliefs:

We believe it's our responsibility to consider material ESG factors as we make investment decisions.

We believe collective climate action is an investment in future generations.

We believe investing in people and communities will fuel innovation, progress, and growth.

In the report are examples of progress and initiatives and their larger effect on the communities we serve. The report also features the collective achievements and activities of New York Life Investments and individual contributions from each of its boutiques: Apogem Capital, Ausbil, Candriam, MacKay Shields, IndexIQ and NYL Investors, as well as minority-owned boutiques Kartesia and Tristan.

From the opening letter addressed by Anthony Malloy, CIO of New York Life, and Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of New York Life Investment Management:

"While ESG rules and standards continue to develop, we are moving forward by engaging with our clients, issuers, and peers to identify risks, collaborate on solutions, and share new learnings and best practices. Our multi-boutique model has empowered us to exchange perspectives and insights on a global scale, and it's empowering New York Life Investments to continue its goal to be an industry leader in ESG and help move toward a more sustainable future.

This is a new era in investment management, and it will be shaped by the actions we take. We're pleased to show you the progress that every member of the New York Life Investments family of boutiques is making, and we hope that it will inspire you to consider what steps you can take to contribute as well."

New York Life Investments continues to support a more sustainable future while focusing on the needs and objectives of its clients, upholding their fiduciary duty as prudent stewards of clients' capital.

About New York Life Investments

With over $700 billion in Assets Under Management* as of December 31, 2021, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. To view New York Life's 2020-2021 ESG Report, visit here.

*Includes $682 billion of assets under management (AUM) and $25 billion of assts under supervision (AUS) of the Investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company other than Kartesia and Tristan Capital Partners, as of 12/31/21. AUM is reported in USD. AUM not denominated in USD is converted at the spot rate as of 12/31/21. The sum of each boutique's AUM is more than the reported AUM for total Asset Management due to Intercompany Advisory/Sub-Advisory agreements where the same assets can be counted by more than one boutique.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

