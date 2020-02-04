Police in several neighborhoods shared with community members how Shot Spotter technology has helped locate crime scenes and even find victims.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police held the meetings on First Tuesday, three months after the Shot Spotter technology was expanded to 24 square miles; the pilot program launched in 2017 launched gunfire sensors in 6 square miles to start.
Using audio sensors, the technology detects gunfire within 25 meters, and an app sends a notification to officers on their phone.
"We'll find shell casings. Sometimes we'll find impacts on a house, a car, and occasionally we'll find a victim," said Sgt. Steve Reese of Northeast Area Command. Metro Police has deployed the technology in eight communities with the highest rates of gun violence.
According to statistics, dispatchers notify officers within 40 to 60 seconds after gunfire erupts. There are plenty of instances where no one calls 911 to report the crimes.
"It gives the citizens peace of mind, there are additional resources out there trying to solve some of these crimes," Reese said.
Numerous residents tell FOX5, gunfire has significantly decreased in their area in recent months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.