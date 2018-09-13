In surveillance video just released by Metro Police, a man in a gray shirt can be seen pulling out a gun and firing it several times.
What's not shown is a car was backing away as those shots rang out, one of them hit a seven year old girl in the back.
This happened after 7:30 P.M. Wednesday night.
"It stated with a verbal altercation with a man who had his family in the car," Lt. Charles Jenkins with Metro Police said.
There were multiple people in the car, including that 7 year old who was in the backseat. The suspects took off running.
Taylor Sullivan lives in the apartment complex where the suspects ran through.
"All these cops came in with dogs and they were searching all around here around my building," Sullivan says.
Sullivan says for hours police searched but Metro Police confirmed neither of the gunmen wee found. The 7 year old was taken to Sunrise Trauma with non life threatening injuries.
"I hope we can do what we can to bring those two to justice for her," Jenkins said.
Metro Police say the suspects are both about 5'9 with thin builds. The gunman has an Afro and a tattoo on his right forearm. If you think you know them call crime stoppers or police.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
