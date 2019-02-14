LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in the southwest valley.
Dishan Lowe, 26, has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
About 5:46 p.m. Feb. 6, Metro officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of South Riley Street to investigate reports of a shooting, the release said. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in front of the apartment office.
Both men were transported to UMC Trauma where one of them was later pronounced dead. The other victim had been shot in the arm, and the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.
Detectives' information indicated the victims were acquaintances who arrived at the complex in separate vehicles. The victim who was shot in the arm arrived and noticed the other victim involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male, the release said.
He parked his vehicle and went to see what was wrong, at which point Lowe allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the two men. Lowe fled the scene before officers' arrival, according to the release.
A warrant was issued for Lowe's arrest, and he turned himself in to the Criminal Apprehension Team on Feb. 13, the release said. He was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
