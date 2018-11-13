LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene of a deadly crash in the northwest valley Tuesday night.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive. Police said a person was struck by a vehicle and had died.
The intersection was closed while officers investigate.
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
