LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pave-A-Palooza, the Nevada Department of Transportation's massive repaving project along Interstate 15, had weekend drivers scrambling for alternate routes in downtown Las Vegas.
While Southbound I-15 was back open to traffic Monday morning, lane restrictions remain as repaving work shifts south between Sahara Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Southbound I-15 is restricted to only two lanes between Sahara and Flamingo Road; three lanes are available between Flamingo and Silverado Ranch. More severe restrictions can be expected during the overnight hours.
However, based on traffic camera video during Monday morning’s commute, drivers may argue having three lanes closed during the peak morning rush hour is severe enough, with travel times topping 45 minutes between the Spaghetti Bowl and Spring Mountain Road. The southbound I-15 lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day through early Thursday morning.
Pave-A-Palooza will start to affect northbound I-15 drivers about 8 p.m. Monday as NDOT will close the three left lanes along I-15 North between Silverado Ranch and Sahara. The northbound restrictions will continue until early Friday morning. The biggest northbound I-15 impacts are expected during Tuesday afternoon’s commute through Thursday night.
The final push to finish all the paving work will happen this weekend when NDOT closes all northbound I-15 lanes between Sahara and the Spaghetti Bowl. All drivers will be forced to exit at Sahara from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers will be detoured either up Industrial Road into downtown Las Vegas or up Rancho Drive to U.S. 95.
If this weekend’s closure is anything like last weekend’s closure, expect big delays on streets like Rancho Drive, Sahara Avenue, Industrial Road and Las Vegas Boulevard into downtown Las Vegas.
Pave-A-Palooza is expected to be substantially complete by Monday morning, June 17.
