LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The timeline for Pave-A-Palooza, the Nevada Department of Transportation's massive repaving project along Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, has shifted again.
Road crews continue to work on the two left lanes of southbound I-15 between Sahara Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard during daytime hours and the three left lanes during the overnight hours. NDOT is repaving the left lanes so they can properly stripe the new HOV lane that was created along I-15 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's plans to expand the HOV network in Las Vegas.
Morning commuters were feeling the squeeze Wednesday, with delays topping 30 minutes just to drive southbound I-15 between Charleston Boulevard and Flamingo Road. NDOT said the repaving efforts have been running "behind schedule" and they will not finish the southbound lanes until early Friday morning.
Northbound I-15 Impacts Begin Today
Lane closures and impacts have begun along northbound I-15. The two left lanes are closed between Silverado Ranch and Tropicana Avenue. The aforementioned lane closures will eventually shift north toward Sahara. NDOT said the northbound repaving project is also running behind schedule. They hoped to have all the northbound I-15 paving work done by Friday morning's commute, but that timeline has been pushed back. The northbound I-15 Pave-A-Palooza project is now scheduled to wrap up Tuesday, June 18th.
Traffic backups are likely along northbound I-15 starting today and continuing through Monday. The afternoon commute will see the biggest impacts.
Northbound I-15 Full Freeway Closure This Weekend
NDOT is doing its final rubberized asphalt paving work along northbound I-15 between Sahara and the Spaghetti Bowl. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all northbound I-15 traffic will be shut down between Sahara and U.S. 95. Traffic will diverted onto Sahara Avenue where drivers will have a detour choice to make. NDOT is recommending drivers to take either to northbound Rancho Drive or northbound Industrial Road into downtown Las Vegas.
Drivers can also exit at Flamingo or Spring Mountain and head west to Valley View Boulevard for the northbound I-15 detour. The freeway will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.
Various weekend ramp closures related to Pave-A-Palooza include the following:
- Sahara Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15
- HOV/Western Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15
- Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to Northbound I-15
- Southbound U.S. 95 transition ramp to northbound I-15
- Northbound I-15 Transition ramp to northbound U.S. 95
- Northbound I-15 HOV fly-over ramp to northbound U.S. 95
- Northbound I-15 transition ramp to southbound U.S. 95
- MLK on-ramp to northbound I-15
- MLK on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95
If this weekend's closure is anything like last weekend's closure, expect big delays on streets like Rancho, Sahara, Charleston, Industrial and Las Vegas Boulevard into downtown Las Vegas. Motorists are advised to avoid I-15 anywhere near Sahara this weekend.
NDOT expects Pave-A-Palooza to be substantially complete by June 21.
