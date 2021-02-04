A month after the Moderna vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the drug company fulfilled a promise to 30,000 people who took part in their crucial trial: they would finally know if they got the actual vaccine or the placebo.
In December, after reviewing the data from the thousands of participants, the FDA declared that the late-stage clinical trials showed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective at preventing infection or severe illness.
FOX5's Jaclyn Schultz was one of 500 people who participated in the trial in Las Vegas through the Wake Clinical Research Center. FOX5 told you about her journey in November, to help find a solution to the pandemic.
The trial started in August. In the beginning, Schultz explains that many people were skeptical.
"I've had people ask, especially at first, "Are you okay? Do you have horns or a tail?" she said.
"I'm pretty active. I have a busy job. I go to the gym most days, and always walking my dogs. I wouldn’t do any of that if I didn’t feel well," she said.
Moderna and the clinic have monitored her bloodwork and physical condition for months as part of the trial.
The company promised the vaccine to anyone who received the placebo.
In January, Schultz got her results: she had received both vaccines by September.
The journey in the trial still continues: Moderna will monitor participants for months to come, to determine how long antibodies will last, and when any vaccine recipients will finally need a "booster" shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.