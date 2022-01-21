FOX5 and our partners are teaming up once again to build a brand-new playground for our community.

By working with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, FOX5 and our community partners will provide a brand new home for a local family with two young children.

This 2022 - 2023 build is made possible through our proud partners; Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Les Olson IT, Home Depot Foundation, Palm Mortuaries & Cemeteries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

For 26 weeks starting this Fall, we will build the house from the ground up plus learn about our deserving family. Then in Spring 2023, we will hand over the keys, truly making the house a home!

You can watch our progress each week on FOX5 News at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., plus on FOX5′s Facebook page.

To learn how you can be part of the build, contact Gray Las Vegas.