Get ready to play!

FOX5 and our community partners are teaming up once again to renovate a Las Vegas playground to make it safer and more accessible to local families!

This year’s playground project is located at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park. The sand will be excavated, the play area resurfaced and brand new equipment will be installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle and the City of Las Vegas.

This complete renovation is made possible by donations from our community partners Barclays, Kinross Nevada, Les Olson Company, Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and Gene Haas Foundation.

Watch FOX5 News This Morning as we continue to improve America’s Playground, one park at a time!