Below is a list of questions that FOX5 viewers frequently ask. Before contacting FOX5, please check the below information to see if your questions is answered. If your question isn’t answered below, feel free to contact us for assistance.

How do I tell you about news that I see happening? There are several ways to contact the FOX5 Newsroom, but we prefer you email your news tips, story ideas or press releases to desk@fox5vegas.com. Click here to find other ways to contact the newsroom.

How do I send you pictures or videos? If you have pictures or videos of breaking news or weather, please send them to desk@fox5vegas.com.

How do I send a press release or story idea? The best way is to email your press release or story idea to desk@fox5vegas.com. Don’t forget to include the email address and phone number of the best contact person for your event.

Will you be covering my event or story idea? We get hundreds of press releases, news tips and story ideas every day. While we do our best to get to as many of them as we can, we cannot guarantee coverage. Usually, if we plan to cover an event, we will contact the person indicated in the press release, news tip or story idea.

How do I contact my favorite FOX5 anchor or reporter? Every anchor and reporter have a biography on fox5vegas.com, which includes an email or social media link. Click here to view all of our biographies.

How do I contact MORE? We prefer you email your questions, comments or story ideas to more@fox5vegas.com, or click here to use our web-based form. If you’re looking for more information on stories that you saw during one of the shows, click here to visit the MORE section on our website.

How do I contact fox5vegas.com? If you’ve got a question or comment about something on our website, please send an email to desk@fox5vegas.com.

How do I contact the FOX5 Surprise Squad? Click here to go to the Surprise Squad page on our website to find this information.

Can I get a copy of a story I saw on FOX5 News? FOX5 employs a third-party company, called Television Monitoring Services, to create copies and dubs. Click here for more information. Only video that airs during a newscast is available for copies or dubs.

All videos that are posted on fox5vegas.com include embed code and a direct link. Click here to view the videos currently available on our site. Because of storage restrictions, not every segment that airs during a newscast is posted on our website. For the same reason, most clips are only available for a limited amount of time - usually 10 weeks from the date the clip was first posted.

I need to rant! How do I do it? “The Rant” is FOX5′s way of letting you tell us what’s bugging you. There are several ways for you to participate: Click here to use our web-based form, email therant@fox5vegas.com or call 702-436-8285. You can also submit rants from our FOX5 Mobile app. Click here to download it.

How does the Surprise Squad work? The FOX5 Surprise Squad is dedicated to giving back to the community, and we welcome suggestions for the Squad’s next stop. Click here to use our web-based form to send us a suggestion. While the Squad does its best to meet every need possible, we cannot guarantee that every suggestion will be fulfilled.

I’m having trouble viewing your signal on my TV. What do I do? Sorry to hear you’re having trouble watching FOX5. In order to help, click here to send an email to our Engineering Department. Please include the answers to the following questions in your email:

How are you watching FOX5? (e.g. antenna, cable, satellite)

If applicable, what is your television provider?

How long have you been experiencing the problem?

Please be as specific as possible when describing your problem. This will help our engineers troubleshoot the problem.

When does my favorite show air on FOX5? Click here to access our online programming guide.

How do I enter the contest I saw you mention on FOX5? Click here to go to the contest page on our website to find this information.

How do I know if I won a contest? FOX5 always directly contacts our winners, within 24 hours on normal business days, based on the information they provided when entering the contest. Our contests are computer automated and therefore it takes time for winners to be verified and sent to our Creative Services team. Unfortunately, if you weren’t contacted within 24 hours on normal business days, it probably means you were not a winner, and we encourage you to keep trying. For other questions, click here to email the Promotions Department. Click here to see if we’ve got another contest you can enter.

How do I advertise on FOX5 or fox5vegas.com? Whatever your advertising needs, the FOX5 Sales Department can build a package to suit them. Click here for more information about advertising on-air, online or both.

Do you have any jobs available at FOX5? We’re always looking for qualified people to fill various jobs here. Click here to view a list of our current openings and learn how to apply for them.

Why was my comment on a story on fox5vegas.com deleted? The comments featured at the bottom of the stories on our website are community-moderated. That means if other readers find your comment offensive they can flag it. Once a comment is flagged a certain number of times, it is automatically deleted.

I’ve got a problem with closed captioning. What do I do? We’re sorry to hear you’re having trouble. Click here to learn how to let us know about problems with our closed captioning service.

What does the “E/I” icon in the corner of my screen mean? That icon is used to indicate programming that is both educational and informational for children 16 years of age and under.

How do I get a copy of information the FCC requires you to provide to the public? All of our legal stuff is available on the FCC website. Click here to view our profile on fcc.gov.

Do you offer tours of the FOX5 Broadcast Center? Yes, but we have strict guidelines that must be met in order for your request for a tour to be considered.

If your question isn’t answered above, feel free to contact us for assistance.