Find My Forever is a Clark County initiative to connect children ready for adoption with their forever family.

Each month, FOX5 will introduce viewers to these amazing kids in a Find My Forever profile story.

From elementary age children to teens and sibling groups, there is a critical need for foster and adoptive parents in Southern Nevada.

In addition to the profile pieces, FOX5′s Dani Masten will guide viewers through the foster and adoption process, plus highlight the inspiring success stories along the way.

If you are interested in adopting a child featured in a Find My Forever profile, please email dfsfindmyforever@clarkcountynv.gov.