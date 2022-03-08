LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New low-fare airline, Breeze Airways, announced Tuesday that it will add several flights from Las Vegas this summer.

According to a news release, Breeze Airways, which launched in May 2021 primarily in the east and southeast of the country is now expanding across the U.S. with 77 routes between 28 cities in 18 states.

The airline offers guests to choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’ service.

According to the company, the new routes from Las Vegas, which will be operated with an Airbus A220, include: