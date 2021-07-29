As COVID-19 cases keep surging in Clark County hospitals, hospitals across the Valley have challenges recruiting more staff as nurses care for the latest wave of patients.
"We've been getting a lot more COVID patients. They're younger patients, they're getting sicker. They're acutely ill," said Tyler Uhrmacher, a nurse at MountainView Hospital and member of National Nurses United.
Thursday, the NV Health Response recorded 1,077 people in the hospital. It's more than five times the numbers from Memorial day, when COVID-19 hospitalizations were less than 200 patients across the Valley.
According to the Nevada Hospital Association's latest report, it states, "upwards of seven hospitals report, they are currently surging above licensed bed counts, with five hospitals reporting staffing shortages." The Governor's Office explained in a COVID-19 Task Force weekly call that although COVID-19 patients do not dominate the majority of beds, the other patients who need critical care or are undergoing delayed elective procedures all add to the strain on resources.
Around 95% of patients in the hospital are not vaccinated, the latest report said. The last weekly report disclosed that 51% of the patients were between 30 to 59 years old.
"It's a heavy patient load in the hospitals right now," Uhrmacher said. "In the ICU while they're intubated... we don't have the staff to keep one to one. So they're usually paired up with another patient. The hospitals are trying to get us travel nurses, but there's just not many nurses out there," he said.
MountainView Hospital released the following statement, describing the challenges with staffing:
"MountainView Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to our patients and to the communities we serve, as well as providing a safe working environment for our colleagues.
We are beyond proud of how our frontline teams have risen to the challenge of caring for our community during the worst pandemic in history, amid a state and national nursing shortage. We were the first in our community to implement the highest safety standards and introduce innovative care strategies and treatment modalities to offer the highest level of care possible for our COVID-19 patients.
Unfortunately, the national nurse staffing shortage is a difficult challenge for hospitals throughout the U.S. and is at critical levels for certain parts of the country, and our nurses are feeling the effects.
We’re doing everything in our power to recruit new nurses to our hospital including:
- We are currently offering bonuses for select critical needs areas
- A new-graduate nursing program which trains new nurses who just graduated or those who are looking to expand their skills in a new department. This new program will increase the overall size of our nursing team and provide 24/7 support for our front-line nurses so they can spend more time at the bedside.
- Ongoing requests for traveler’s nurses; however, many go unanswered.
To help with the flow of patients as our COVID-19 cases rise (fortunately, they’re not at the levels of the intense winter surge), we have enacted our surge plans including the cancellation of elective procedures that would require an overnight stay; the redeployment of surgical staff to areas of critical need – including ICU; and are offering incentive pay to staff who pick up extra shifts.
We are also caring for many patients who are arriving sicker after delaying care in previous months and who can’t wait any longer. This is compounded by people seeking care for the increase of COVID-19 cases and the contagious Delta variant in our community.
Our infectious disease experts say the best thing our community can do to help our entire care team – from nurses, ER teams, ICU colleagues, respiratory therapists and to our housekeepers – is to get the vaccine, wear a mask and follow local, state and federal guidelines and recommendations to keep yourself and your family safe."
Holly Salinas, a neonatal intensive care nurse at Dignity-St. Rose Dominican, San Martin Campus and member of National Nurses United. "It just feels like a repeat of 2020," she said, explaining how the number of patients has risen dramatically in the past few weeks.
"'Exhausted' is probably not even a word that can begin to describe what they are going through; our ICU nurses, our med surge nurses, even our intermediate care nurses have just seen such an increase of patients," Salinas said.
"We have nurses that are working five, six days in a row of twelve hour shifts, because we want to care for these patients. That's what nurses do, is we our patients over our own needs," she said.
Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, San Martin Campus released the following statement:
"Like hospitals across Nevada and across the nation, San Martin is currently dealing with another significant surge in COVID patients. We are being overwhelmed with an ever increasing number of patients but we have limited beds and staff. We appreciate the hard work of our dedicated staff, especially our nurses, who put in long hours due to the limited number of available trained professionals in our area."
"We are making efforts to bring in traveling nurses, but they are in high demand as all hospitals find themselves in similar circumstances. COVID patients currently fill one-third of our hospital beds. More than 95 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. We implore the public to help us through this pandemic resurgence by getting the COVID vaccine as quickly as possible."
The COVID-19 Task Force announced efforts by emergency rooms and doctors' offices to provide monoclonal antibody treatments to patients, to help them recover at home rather than in the hospital.
