UPDATE (JUNE 29) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that missing teen Angel Hoad was located.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are looking for a teen reported missing from Pahrump.
Angel Hoad, 16, was last seen on Madeline Court in the town west of Las Vegas on Sunday. She's described as 5' tall, 100 lbs., with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information was was asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000. Tips can also be sent to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
