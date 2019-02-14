LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man missing in North Las Vegas.
Eddie Day, 41, was reported missing about 6 a.m. Feb. 7, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department. He was last seen near Craig Road and Clayton Street.
Day's family says he is in town visiting, is not familiar with the area, has severe memory loss and gets lost easily, the release said. He left the house wearing a black-and-gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is described as a white male, about 5'8" and 160 pounds with brown hair and a receding hairline, a gray goatee and brown eyes.
Hospitals were asked to check registries for Eddie Day or any John Doe matching his description and notify police if he's found, the release said.
Anyone with information on Day's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
