UPDATE: North Las Vegas Police have located 31-year-old Curtis Robert Alder, safe and sound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are searching for a missing man who was released from a local hospital on Thursday, July 2.
Curtis Robert Alder, 31, was reported missing by his mother. Police say Alder was released from Mountain View Hospital on Thursday, but never made it back to his North Las Vegas home.
Alder is described as a white male, about 5’ 8” 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes with a grey backpack. He has brown hair, blue eyes and does not have any piercings or tattoos.
Alder suffers from a brain injury and adhesion's on his brain. If he does not take his medication he suffers from grand mal seizures.
Police are asking hospitals to check their registries for Alder and to notify police if found.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
