LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas is launching a new relief program aimed at supporting small businesses impacted by the 3-week state "pause" in Nevada, a measure implemented by Gov. Steve Sisolak to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning at noon today, impacted businesses in the jurisdiction can visit NLVCares.com to apply for grant assistance. The program was allocated a total of $750,000 in assistance funds.
"The EASE Fund was created to provide help to as many eligible businesses impacted during the pandemic as possible," the city wrote in a release Wednesday.
Eligible businesses include organizations with 100 employees or fewer with physical locations in North Las Vegas and must have a current NLV Business License. Approved applicants are eligible to receive grant funds amounting in "one month of their current commercial rent (verified by lease and capped at $20,000)," according to NLV.
Grant money can be applied to regular business expenses including: rent, payroll, utilities or inventory.
Eligible businesses must be one of the following:
- Restaurants & Bars, Pubs, Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries
- Gyms, Fitness Studios, Dance Studios, Martial Arts Studios & similar establishments
- Gaming establishments
- Arcades, Racetracks, Bowling Alleys, Mini Golf, Amusement & Theme Parks, and similar
- Libraries, Museums, Art Galleries, Aquariums and Zoos
The city said "home-based" businesses are ineligible to apply.
"This program puts much-needed funding back into the hands of businesses that are the backbone of our economy," Mayor John Lee said in a statement. "Right now, many people are hurting during the holidays -- a time that is suppose to be their biggest profit-producing month. It is my hope that this funding gives businesses enough to survive into the new year and thrive."
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
1) current commercial lease or mortgage statement copy
2) current NLV business license copy
3) completed/signed W-9.
Funding will be provided on a first-come, first served basis "until funding is depleted," the city said.
TIMELINE
Noon on Dec. 9 - 5 p.m on Dec. 17
MORE INFO
Call 702-633-1073 (Monday - Thursday)
