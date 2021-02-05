HENDERSON, NV - Nike and the NFL have partnered to commit $5 million in product to help grow high school flag football programs. They are also donating up to $100,000 to state athletic associations that offer high school girls flag football. A donation that will help local high school teams here in Las Vegas.
FOX5 sports reporter Paloma Villicana interviewed Green Valley varsity girls flag football head coach David Torrez to hear how the Raiders have helped support his program. Green Valley won their state championship in 2020 and 2019 and had 8 players receive scholarships last season.
