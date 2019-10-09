LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A dashcam video showed a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopping to rescue a fallen American flag.
The reaction from the public and praise surprised Trooper Jason Buratczuk, an Air Force veteran whose father, brother, cousins and grandparents all served in the Armed Forces.
"It's not just a piece of fabric. It's a symbol of our country. People have bled and died for that," Buratczuk said.
On Oct. 2, as Buratczuk was driving northbound on I-15 around Sahara Avenue, he spotted a flag on the side of the highway and circled back to retrieve it.
"I was thinking, 'How could someone let this fall off their car?'"
He brought it to the nearby American Legion lodge, where veterans will properly retire the flag in a solemn burning ceremony.
"Maybe we'd be better off if we take a minute and think of what the flag represents, and what it means to people," he said.
Drivers who see a flag on the side of the road are discouraged from retrieving it themselves, due to safety concerns.
Drivers can call *NHP and a trooper will retrieve it.
