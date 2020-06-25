LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park will resume shuttle service on July 1.
The park announced on Thursday the reopening of its shuttle service and will resume collecting entrance fees, in addition to park passes.
Starting June 30 shuttle tickets will be available only on Recreation.gov. A $1 non-refundable fee per ticket will be charged for all passengers over 2 years of age.
