LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Real estate company Zillow is shutting down its home-flipping business, selling thousands of homes across 25 cities including Las Vegas.
On Tuesday, Zillow announced in their third quarter report they will be winding down their Zillow Offers operations and laying off roughly 25% of their workforce.
"Ultimately, we determined that further scaling up Zillow Offers is too risky, too volatile to our earnings and operations, provides too little opportunity for return on equity, and serves too narrow a portion of our customers."
The report said they purchased 9,680 homes and sold 3,032 during the third quarter.
Local real estate agent Ruben Rivera with Century 21 Americana said he thinks it was the right decision.
“I think it was a smart thing for them to do because they started as an advertising company, and I think they should try to keep it that way where they already have trust of the buyers and those moving from city to city or just locally," Rivera said.
Zillow started buying, fixing up and selling homes in 2018 through their Zillow Offers division. Rivera said he thinks they tried to make the both the sellers and the buyers happy by controlling the inventory, but he thinks that wasn't sustainable.
“The problem when it comes to house flipping is that they bought too many too fast. And they got the curve ball when COVID happened. Things shut off. So now we have a labor shortage and they have a supply shortage and they’re not the only ones experiencing that problem. So when it comes to a house flip, you more than likely have to flip that house with one to three months. Because you have the problem of repair issues, you have the problem with the market shifting and your house not being worth as much as you projected it to be," Rivera said.
A Zillow spokesperson released a statement on what they will do with the remaining homes they have to sell.
“We are continuing to sell our remaining inventory the same way we always have, which includes on the open market and listed traditionally. We sell all of our homes to buyers of all types, which includes individuals, families, individual investors, institutional investors and nonprofits.”
Hugo Organista just purchased a home from Zillow in Las Vegas and is going through repair negotiations.
"It worked in our favor in terms of getting a good price on the home, but when it came down to repairs I think we expected a little bit more in terms of credits or just a willingness to repair some of the things wrong with the home," Organista said.
Orgnista was able to put an offer at asking price, which was roughly $15,000 less than what the home was listed the day prior.
“The day before we placed an offer on the home, the home was at $384,000, the day that I saw the home the price dropped to $369,000," Organista said.
Zillow currently has 67 properties for sale in the valley.
