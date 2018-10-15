LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two Zappos employees noticed something was off and their actions likely saved a coworker's life.
Online retailer Zappos is a company that prides itself on a workplace culture of positive teamwork and family spirit. On one particular Thursday, two employees proved, that's exactly what they're about.
"I was so close to death. they literally said if I had been there another hour, that I would've expired," Cleopatra, who did not want to share her last name, said.
If it wasn't for her coworkers, Cleopatra might not have survived.
"I went to bed one Sunday night, thinking I was going to wake up Monday morning and go to work. Instead, I woke up like a week and a half later at the hospital," she said.
She was home for four days before she was found. Doctors said she'd slipped into a diabetic coma.
"My coworkers, Theresa and Sam found me, just in the nick of time."
Zappos has a software where employees can check each other's schedules.
Her coworkers noticed she'd used up all her sick time and her "life happens" hours. It wasn't making sense to them, so they took initiative by going to her apartment, and asking security to do a a welfare check.
"It's not so much taking it upon themselves, that's part of the culture of where we work. We are considered to be a family, we are expected to care for each other and look out for each other and I'm so grateful to them for that."
Cleopatra said she wasn't aware she'd developed diabetes and that too many people avoid going to the doctors. She said she hopes to motivate others to put their health first, because it's always better to be safe than sorry.
