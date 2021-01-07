LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zaon Collins has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.
The Clark County District Attorney has filed a criminal complaint against Collins, who was recruited for University of Las Vegas Nevada Basketball, charging him with one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of Reckless Driving.
The penalty is 2-20 years in prison for the DUI charge and 1-6 years for reckless driving.
These charges come after Mr. Collins caused an accident near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond on the morning of Dec. 30, 2020. One man, Eric Echevarria, died in the crash.
According to the District Attorney, Collins tested positive for 3.0 ng/ML of THC (marijuana). Anything above 2.0 ng/ML is considered impaired.
Investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that Mr. Collins was traveling 85 miles per hour in a residential area with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
Mr. Collins is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17, 2021.
