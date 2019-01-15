NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tuesday marked 144 days since anyone has seen 3-year-old Zaela Walker. Her father, Ricky Beasley, was in court Tuesday morning. He’s facing child neglect and kidnapping charges.
Beasley sat in a navy jumpsuit, handcuffed in the courtroom. His preliminary hearing was postponed until March because of new evidence. Beasley’s attorney said he recently received a 32GB hard drive.
“I’d like to review it and go over it with Mr. Beasley so we can have a better understanding of what evidence is out there,” the attorney told the judge.
Prosecutors also said they needed more time. In addition to that hard drive, the DA’s office said they have new witness interviews to review.
Beasley’s family and friends filled up half the courtroom. They said they did not want to be on camera and did not want to talk.
On Tuesday, North Las Vegas Police spokesperson Aaron Patty said they still have a little bit of hope that Zaela is alive.
“You go through all the evidence that’s been presented, all the interviews that have been done, you still hold onto that hope that one day we will see her,” said Patty.
Police said Zaela was last seen with her father and mother in late August. He was arrested in the beginning of December. Police said since then, he has been difficult and not forthcoming with information.
“All we can hope is that, you know, having been a part of Zaela’s life he feels like this is something important. If he knows something, he should do the right thing and say something.”
On the other side of Zaela's family, her grandmother said she believes Zaela is still out there alive, just in the wrong hands.
Police said they aren’t ruling anything out.
“Everything is possible in a case like this. We’re talking about a couple million people around this Valley alone and this case has taken us over a couple of states.”
After Zaela was reported missing, Beasley and her mother Lakeia Walker went on a multi-state road trip. The toddler was never seen with them.
Police said as they follow up on tips and interviews the best thing to do as a community is keep talking about Zaela.
“It lets people know, Zaela is still missing and that’s not something we want people to forget,” said Patty.
Patty said murder charges could happen down the road if more evidence is presented. He also said they aren’t getting as many tips about this case as they did last month.
Police are urging the community to continue sharing Zaela’s story and contact them with any information.
