HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto recently called for congress to block the Yucca Mountain project in the Nevada Legislature.
Kirsten Gillibrand and five other democratic presidential candidates recently came out in support of that legislation.
The Yucca Mountain project was all but dead until 2017 when President Trump's administration revived plans to store nuclear waste there.
Opponents said the science doesn’t prove it’s safe, not to mention the risks of bringing in hazardous material from all over the country.
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo said he thinks Yucca Mountain is, once again, being used as a political talking point.
"We don't want anything that's not safe and the only way to get to that answer is to go through that licensing hearing which allows the state of Nevada to provide its scientific merit and its case,” said Blundo. “It allows Nye County, which has several contentions as well, to provide science and state its case. It allows the federal electorate to do the same thing. It allows everything to be heard and a decision to be made. Yet, time and time again, when we want to move forward with licensing, it becomes a political issue."
Blundo said until the licensing process can move forward, he thinks there isn’t enough information on the table for people to make an educated decision about the future of Yucca Mountain.
