LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The governor just allowed full contact sports to resume in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, but CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said sports can’t come back to campus just yet. Parents are finding new ways to put their kids active.
"I was hoping to have a great season at school and be looked at by schools," Sierra Vista junior Malachi Greene said.
Greene has accepted his junior season is over but, like many other student athletes, was still anxious to get back on the football field.
"So as parents and some coaches we got together and said, ‘what can we do to get these boys back to play?’" Sierra Vista parent Jennifer Dietz said.
Dietz and other parents decided to start their own football club for high school students. Unlike other sports there are no club options for high school football players. The club started hosting workouts a few weeks ago, and there’s already a high demand.
"From Desert Pines, Desert Oasis, Liberty, Centennial, Las Vegas and we had some coming from Boulder City we have them coming from all over," Dietz said.
Eventually the Southwest Junior Football Club hopes to travel to other areas to play; if it’s still not possible in Las Vegas.
Some other club sports are also traveling to get some game action. Morgan “Mook” Harris has a basketball club called Custom Made Elite. His teams have driven to Utah and Arizona to play in some recreational games where it’s allowed.
"We have the Las Vegas strip open, I don't see the kids shouldn’t be able to play rec ball," Harris said.
Harris mentors and trains young athletes from underprivileged backgrounds.
“This is their safe haven,” he said.
"They need proper structure, and they need outdoors or to be somewhere sanctified where they can be around other kids or love, because going back home for them is tough,” Harris said.
Harris’ teams are able to practice during shorter windows, and with smaller numbers of players at the gym. However, Harris and other club coaches from various sports said they’ve noticed a surge in players wanting to sign up.
Harris said he’s noticed since the start of the new year more parents are feeling comfortable bringing their kids in.
“They’re feeling like ‘my kid has been locked up in the house six or eight months,’” Harris said.
