LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Concern over a second shutdown corresponds with record enrollment in Las Vegas youth soccer tournaments.
“The Thanksgiving classic last year had 150-200 teams compete. This year there are 500 teams,” said Mark Seif, executive director of PRIME Soccer Club.
The rush to come play in Nevada is coming from states like California where youth sports are still on pause, Seif said.
"If youth soccer gets shut down and these tournaments don’t happen, there is going to be a huge financial impact," Seif said. "This comes at a time where 40 percent of all youth sports organizations are shutting down or on the verge of shutting down. So this could not have come at a worse time."
Players, parents and coaches began playing again in early October.
“There is a big concern the governor is going to shut down youth sports again. We hope he doesn’t," Seif said.
Schools are still closed and another shutdown could have consequences on students’ mental health, according to Seif.
"As you know, schools are still shut down and this is one of the few outlets for families to play and compete and get out there and exercise," Seif said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.