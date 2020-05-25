BOULDER CITY (FOX5)-- The group Youth Leadership Authority spent their Memorial Day afternoon collecting flags from the veteran's cemetery in Boulder City.
Parents, kids, and past members placed approximately 10,000 flags at the veteran's cemetery to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. All 10,000 flags were picked up by the group.
Youth Leadership Authority is a nonprofit that specializes in teens and young adults. Members ranging in age from 12-21 are involved in leadership programs throughout their schooling and afterwards.
According to the nonprofits website, the organization has guided young adults to college. Approximately 82 percent of teens who graduate the leadership program graduate college. Other teens join the ranks of military, police, or fire.
To learn more about Youth Leadership Authority visit the organization's website.
