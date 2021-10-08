LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada announced that it is hosting its inaugural Pumpkin Chunk’n Festival on Saturday, October 23. The outdoor festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main parking lot at World Market Center, 475 S. Grand Central Pkwy.
According to a release, the fall-themed, family-friendly event provides another use for pumpkins and a fun way to raise needed funds to support the nonprofit organization's financial literacy programs offered at no cost to students throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
Teams of five will use a specially-designed slingshot to launch pumpkins down a 200-yard range. Each team member will launch one pumpkin. Teams will be scored on distance (best distance of the five pumpkins), flair (team costumes) and fundraising (amount team raises). Prizes will be awarded for the combined score of the top five teams as well as a prize for the overall best costume.
Other Pumpkin Chunk'n activities will include carnival games, costume contest, inflatables, hay maze, pumpkin patch, food trucks, trunk or treat, face painting and more.
To participate in the Pumpkin Chunk’n Competition, each team member must raise at least $100 each. For more information about the festival or to register online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.