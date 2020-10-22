Circa Casino Las Vegas

Pictures adorn a wall at Saginaw's Delicatessen at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those longing for a taste of classic Vegas will soon be able to curb their craving with a 99-cent shrimp cocktail when Circa Resort opens its doors later this month.

Opening Oct. 28 inside Circa in downtown Las Vegas, Saginaw's Delicatessen will serve up 99-cent shrimp cocktails from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week.

For those not craving shrimp in the wee hours of the morning, the restaurant will offer the shrimp cocktails for $11 all other times of the day, a representative for the property said.

Although it disappeared in recent years, 99-cent shrimp cocktails were a staple in Las Vegas for decades.

