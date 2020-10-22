LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those longing for a taste of classic Vegas will soon be able to curb their craving with a 99-cent shrimp cocktail when Circa Resort opens its doors later this month.
Opening Oct. 28 inside Circa in downtown Las Vegas, Saginaw's Delicatessen will serve up 99-cent shrimp cocktails from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week.
For those not craving shrimp in the wee hours of the morning, the restaurant will offer the shrimp cocktails for $11 all other times of the day, a representative for the property said.
Although it disappeared in recent years, 99-cent shrimp cocktails were a staple in Las Vegas for decades.
