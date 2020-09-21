LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans and visitors will be able to visit any state park for free on Saturday, September 26 for Nevada Public Lands Day.
Park entrance fees, camping for Saturday night and boating fees will be waived through the state.
“Nevada’s state parks offer an exciting line-up of outdoor opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell in a media release. “For example, visitors can discover the rich history of the Ward Charcoal Ovens, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Spring Valley.”
Visitors are asked to remain responsible on Saturday, including maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded parks, wearing a face masks in shops and visitor centers, avoid groups more than 10 people, keep the parks clean and know all fire restrictions for the chosen park.
The fee-free day includes: Beaver Dam, Berlin-Ichthyosaur, Big Bend of the Colorado, Buckland Station, Cathedral Gorge, Cave Lake, Cave Rock, Dayton, Echo Canyon, Elgin Schoolhouse, Fort Churchill, Ice Age Fossils, Kershaw-Ryan, Lahontan, Mormon Station, Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Rye Patch, Sand Harbor, South Fork, Spooner Lake & Backcountry, Spring Mountain Ranch, Spring Valley, Valley of Fire, Van Sickle, Walker River, Ward Charcoal Ovens, Washoe Lake and Wild Horse.
Additionally, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be free to enter. Fees for camping or group use will remain in effect.
A Red Rock spokesperson said they expect heavy visitation between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They also reminded visitors that there is limited cell service.
(3) comments
Figured sizelscum, should be out there wearing his mask 😷 & posing for pictures with the (3) communist state representatives?
They ALL should be FREE period. No restrictions. Why are we paying for it. Oh, I get it...Obama screwed this country royally and he THINKS he's still the Prezzie.
Our state parks have been charging an entry fee since they were founded. If you want to blame democrats, blame FDR and Pat McCarran.
