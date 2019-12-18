LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Do your kids still need to visit Santa before Christmas next week? You can visit a scuba-diving Santa at an off-Strip Las Vegas casino this weekend.
This Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21 and 22, the Silverton will have an underwater Santa swimming in its aquarium.
The hotel offers two events each day, both of which are free and open to the public: 12 p.m. to 1: 15 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
The Silverton's 117,000-gallon aquarium is home to thousands of tropical fish. Visitors may even spot a few live mermaids swimming throughout the aquarium.
Visit silvertoncasino.com/entertain/underwater-santa/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.